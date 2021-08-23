Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. On average, analysts expect Jiayin Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

