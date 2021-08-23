Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.92.

Air Canada stock opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.49.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

