Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.30.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.23 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.66.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

