SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$32.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$19.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.