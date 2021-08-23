NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.96.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.