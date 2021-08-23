Credit Suisse Group Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE H opened at C$31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.65. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.