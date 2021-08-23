Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.