Triterras, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triterras in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TRIT opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79. Triterras has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triterras by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

