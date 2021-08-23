William Blair Weighs in on Change Healthcare Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,276 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

