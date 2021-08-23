Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) vs. Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Financial Analysis

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 15.86% 13.03% 6.31% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Japan Tobacco and Superdry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Superdry 0 4 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Superdry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.75 $2.92 billion $0.82 11.80 Superdry $886.66 million 0.50 -$181.63 million ($0.54) -9.96

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry. Superdry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Superdry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 241 owned, 499 franchised and licensed, and 26 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 44 international Websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.