Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SIEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

