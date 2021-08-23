Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
SIEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.