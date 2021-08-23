Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €67.83.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.