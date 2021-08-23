Nord/LB Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

KCO stock opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

