RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

