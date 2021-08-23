NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTAP opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.79. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

