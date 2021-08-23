iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. iClick Interactive Asia Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

