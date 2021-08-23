Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

