Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $57.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

