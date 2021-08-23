Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Evogene stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Evogene by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

