SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $18.05 on Friday. SWK has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that SWK will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at $424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

