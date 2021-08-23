Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

OSIS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

