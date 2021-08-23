Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $486.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

