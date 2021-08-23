FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Applied Materials, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 279,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,660,000 after buying an additional 103,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

