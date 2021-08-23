XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a PE ratio of -23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

