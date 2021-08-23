NewHold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 30th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. NewHold Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. NewHold Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewHold Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

