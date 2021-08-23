Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to “Hold”

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $753.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

