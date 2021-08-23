Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYDGF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $192.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

