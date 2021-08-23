Texas Community Bancshares Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Texas Community Bancshares had issued 3,207,759 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $32,077,590 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $20.07.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
