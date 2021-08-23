Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s (NASDAQ:RPID) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ (NASDAQ:RPID) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. Rapid Micro Biosystems had issued 7,920,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $158,400,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RPID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RPID stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

