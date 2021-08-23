Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 30th (OTCMKTS:SNIIU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II’s (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SNIIU stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

