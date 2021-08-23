Orion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Orion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Orion Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Orion Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OHPAU stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

