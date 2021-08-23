DHC Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

DHC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. DHC Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DHCAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. DHC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHCAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

