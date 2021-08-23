Colicity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Colicity’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $9.83 on Monday. Colicity has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $11,976,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,528,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $8,585,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

