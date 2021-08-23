Slam Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Slam’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Slam had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Slam has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Get Slam alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at $94,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.