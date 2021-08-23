Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Neutral at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Nomura Instinet currently has $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DQ. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after buying an additional 570,468 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.