Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.40.

Ameren stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.33. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

