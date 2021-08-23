Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

