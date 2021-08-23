Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
