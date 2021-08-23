Morgan Stanley Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

