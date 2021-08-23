Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

