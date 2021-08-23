BOX (BOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

