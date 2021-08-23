Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $334.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

