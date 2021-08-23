Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSTG opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

