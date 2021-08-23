AbbVie’s (ABBV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.