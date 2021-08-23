The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of RNK opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of £796.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

