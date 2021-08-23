The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of RNK opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of £796.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
The Rank Group Company Profile
