Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $717.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

