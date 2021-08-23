Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,849 ($24.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,843.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.02. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

