Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases £14,500 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

LON:ROL opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rotala PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The firm has a market cap of £14.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

