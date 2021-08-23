Oppenheimer Comments on PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

PMVP stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.85. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $126,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,465,952. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

