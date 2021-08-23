Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $9.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ZIM opened at $46.07 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,779,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,730,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

