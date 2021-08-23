Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Genel Energy pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.12 -$416.90 million $0.42 4.26 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 12.89 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genel Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genel Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

